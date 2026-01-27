Female elephant found dead in Odisha's Bolangir

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (PTI) A female wild elephant was found dead in a forest in Odisha's Bolangir district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of the wild elephant was spotted by locals in Muribahal range of Bolangir forest division, who intimidated the forest department personnel. After receiving information, local forest personnel rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry, they said.

Speaking to media persons, Siba Prasad Naik, range officer, Muribahal forest range, said the elephant was moving from Titlagarh to Muribahal forest area during the past few days. It was found dead this morning, he said.

While the exact cause of death remains undetermined, Naik said that a postmortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the cause and age of the animal. PTI BBM BBM RG