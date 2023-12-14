Female elephant killed in collision with train in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 14 (PTI) A female elephant was killed and its calf injured early on Thursday after being hit by a speeding train at Lalkuan near Haldwani, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Thursday, Terai East Forest Division DFO Sandip Kumar said.

The calf's vertebral column was broken in the collision with the train, Kumar said.

The loco pilot's role is being probed after which further action will be taken in the matter, the DFO said.

A post-mortem of the female elephant is underway and the calf has been rescued, he added. PTI ALM COR RPA RPA