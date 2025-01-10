Female elephant slips to death in TN

Coonoor (Tamil Nadu), Jan 10 (PTI) A seven-year old female elephant was killed here on Friday after it slipped and fell of a rock, Forest officials said.

The pachyderm met its fate while going in search of water. The incident happened near the sixth hairpin bend on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam national highway near a stream, officials added.

A team of Forest personnel rushed to the spot upon hearing information about the incident and an autopsy on the dead elephant would be conducted later, they said. PTI COR SA SA KH