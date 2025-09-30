Female elephant, stolen from Jharkhand, recovered in Bihar

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 30 (PTI) A female elephant, allegedly stolen from Jharkhand’s Palamu district and sold for Rs 27 lakh, has been rescued from Chapra district of Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

Narendra Kumar Shukla, a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, had filed a police complaint over theft of the female elephant ‘Jayamati’ from Chukur area of Jharkhand’s Palamu district on September 12.

Shukla had purchased the elephant from Ranchi for Rs 40 lakh.

Manibhushan Prasad, SDPO of Medininagar, said, “The case of the theft was registered at Sadar police station, and investigation is underway. On Monday we received a tip-off that the missing elephant was at Pahadpur in Bihar’s Chapra. We made a request to the Bihar Police for assistance. During the course of the probe, it was recovered from Chapra.” No one has yet been arrested in the case, and search is underway to nab the culprits, he said. PTI CORR RPS RBT