Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) A female engineering student of a private institution in neighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana killed herself on Friday, police said.

The 18-year-old student, who was studying B.Tech first year in computer science, jumped from the fifth floor of a building, they said.

The reasons for her extreme step were not known immediately and an investigation is on, the police added. PTI SJR SJR ANE