Female firefighter among two injured in blaze in south Mumbai high-rise

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Two persons, including a female firefighter, were injured in a blaze that broke out in a 22-storey building in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.

Advertisment

Residents stranded on upper floors of the high-rise structure were moved to the terrace as a precautionary measure, they said.

The fire started on the 14th floor of "Ansari Heights" building in the Dongri area at around 1.10 pm, apparently after a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a flat, and spread up to the 19th level of the residential building, said the officials.

A civic official said firewoman Anjali Amol Jamdade (35), attached with the Mumbai Fire Brigade's Mandavi station, sustained injury on her right shoulder while dousing the flames. Another person, identified as Nasir Muni Ansari (49), suffered 15 per cent burn injuries.

Advertisment

Both were admitted to Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital in Byculla, where their condition was listed as stable, he said.

He said the fire in the 22-storey building engulfed multiple upper floors. Initially, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the building had 15 floors and the blaze started in a flat on the 14th level.

"People stranded on upper floors were moved to the terrace as a precautionary measure as the staircase was smoke logged," the civic official said.

Advertisment

At least 12 fire engines, other vehicles and equipment along with personnel were sent to the spot and flames were put out by around 5 pm, he added.

Earlier in the morning, a fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai's suburb of Andheri (West), officials said.

The blaze erupted at 8.42 am in a flat on the sixth floor of the 'Chinchan' building and was doused by around 9 am, they said, adding no one was injured in the fire, whose cause was not yet known. PTI KK NR GK RSY