Female home guard attacked on duty in Bengaluru's K R Puram

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting a female home guard on traffic duty.

The incident occurred near K R Puram Railway Station on January 9, and a video of the attack has since gone viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said in a post on 'X' that the home guard, who was on traffic duty in the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits, asked the woman not to stand on the road.

The woman allegedly attacked the home guard, causing injuries and bleeding.

Police said the accused, believed to be in her thirties, abused the home guard and assaulted her by pulling her hair and slapping her.

Passersby intervened and rescued the guard, who was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The woman, who had initially fled the scene, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police added.