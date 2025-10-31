Female Indian gaur dies during relocation at Bannerghatta Park

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) A female Indian gaur died on Friday during a capture and shifting operation at the Bannerghatta Biological Park here, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 11 am while the animal was being moved to a quarantine enclosure as part of an approved animal exchange programme between the Bannerghatta Biological Park and the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, they said.

“The relocation was being carried out following due procedures under the supervision of veterinary and forest officials,” the Bannerghatta Biological Park said in a statement.

Despite all necessary precautions and veterinary support, the animal died during the operation, it said.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials added. PTI AMP SSK