Female inmates to celebrate Karva Chauth in UP: State Women's Commission

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) In an initiative aimed at strengthening women's rights and dignity, the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission on Thursday announced that female inmates lodged in various district jails across the state will be allowed to celebrate Karva Chauth with their husbands on October 10.

The decision has been taken under Section 9 of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission (Amendment) Act, 2013, which empowers the commission to ensure that women are not deprived of their emotional and familial rights even in confinement, an official statement said.

Karva Chauth is not merely a ritual fast but a festival symbolising love, devotion, and faith, Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan said, adding that the commission's move seeks to rekindle the spirit of affection, respect, and emotional connection even within the confines of prison walls.

"Women's rights are not only legal but also emotional and social. The commission is equally committed to protecting all these aspects," Chauhan said.

The chairperson said letters have been issued to all district magistrates requesting them to make necessary arrangements to allow eligible female inmates to celebrate the festival in the presence of their husbands and to permit wives of male inmates to join their spouses in jail for the observance.

The initiative reflects the commission's vision of upholding women's dignity and sensitivity under all circumstances, showcasing the state's commitment to the holistic protection of women's rights, she added.