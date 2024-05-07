Female jumbo hit by train in Palakkad, dies

Palakkad (Kerala), May 7 (PTI) An adult female wild elephant died late on Monday night near Kanjikode here after being hit by a train making it the second such incident within a month in the district.

Advertisment

A senior forest official said on Tuesday that the incident occurred around 10.30 pm yesterday when the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Mail hit the jumbo which had come close to the tracks.

This being the second such incident in Palakkad district within a month, the forest department is going to hold a meeting with Southern Railway to discuss possible solutions, including putting up fencing in the area, the official said.

He also said that the forest department would be examining whether the train had exceeded the stipulated speed limit of 45 kilometers per hour (kmph).

Advertisment

"The speed in the area is regulated at 45 kmph in accordance with the orders of the High Court. We will be checking whether the train exceeded the same," he said.

The official said that preliminary investigations indicate that the elephant walked around for around 30 mins after being hit by the train and then succumbed to the injuries on its head suffered in the accident.

Earlier, on April 13, another female wild elephant died after being bit by a train in Palakkad district.

The jumbo was alive for a few days, but was unable to stand up due to its injuries.

The forest department provided it with food, water and medical aid, but their efforts to raise the elephant failed and it later succumbed to its injuries. PTI HMP HMP SDP