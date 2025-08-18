Female lawyer travelling on Indore-Katni Narmada Express train remains untraced for 11 days

Bhopal, Aug 18 (PTI) It was supposed to be a 12-hour journey from Indore to Katni for a lawyer who was headed home for Rakshabandhan on August 7. However, she never reached the destination, and after 11 days, her kin suspect it to be a case of human trafficking.

According to police, the last location of 29-year-old Archana Tiwari was traced to Itarsi railway station. Her mobile phone was found switched off.

A senior officer on Monday said the case is being investigated from various angles to solve the mystery behind Tiwari's disappearance.

Tiwari was a practicing lawyer at the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. She was also preparing for a civil judge examination.

She left for Katni on August 7 by the Narmada Express train.

Tiwari's family members lodged a missing person complaint at the Rani Kamalapati GRP police station in Bhopal after her location was found at the railway station.

Police searched for clues in areas ranging from Rani Kamalapati railway station to Itarsi and Katni, and scanned CCTV cameras of the station and surrounding areas.

GRP Superintendent Rahul Kumar Lodha stated that all nearby railway stations, bus depots, and travel agencies have been informed.

"Every aspect is being looked into during the investigation, whether it is an accident, kidnapping, or any other reason," he said.

Lodha said Tiwari's last location was Itarsi railway station.

"Some people have seen her in the train at Itarsi railway station. Where she went, and what happened to her, we are trying to find out. We hope to get leads soon," Lodha added.

Meanwhile, Tiwari's family alleged it was a case of human trafficking and has demanded a CBI investigation.

"This is a case of human trafficking; however, police are not investigating this angle. I request the chief minister to hand over the investigation to the CBI," Tiwari's uncle Babu Prakash Tiwari told reporters.

He claimed a youth recently became a victim of poisoning and disappeared from Pipariya town. PTI MAS NSK