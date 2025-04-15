Female lawyer, two daughters die by suicide in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 15 (PTI) A 34-year-old female lawyer and her two daughters died after allegedly jumping into a river in the Peerur area of this district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jisemol Thomas, former vice president of the Mutholy Grama Panchayat, and her two daughters, aged five and two.

Residents pulled out all three from the river and rushed them to a nearby private hospital, but they could not be saved.

The children were first spotted floating in the Meenachil River on Tuesday afternoon near Kannampurakkadavu in Peerur, near Ettumanoor.

They were immediately taken to a private hospital.

Around the same time, the mother was found by locals on the riverbank and was also taken to the hospital.

Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of a scooter in the Kannampura area, believed to belong to the victims. The scooter had a sticker bearing the advocate’s emblem.

Initial reports suggest that the woman may have taken the extreme step due to family issues.

Following the incident, police teams from Ettumanoor and Ayarkunnam arrived at the scene.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Advocate Jisemol, a resident of Neerikkad, had represented the 13th ward of the Mutholy Panchayat.

This tragic incident comes just weeks after a similar case on February 28, when a mother and her two daughters died by jumping in front of a train in Ettumanoor. PTI COR TGB SSK SSK ROH