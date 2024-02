Bilaspur (HP), Feb 15 (PTI) A female leopard died after falling from a hillock near Kanfara village on Sri Naina Devi-Bhakra road in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday.

Seeing the injured leopard crying in pain, local people informed the forest department. The feline was taken to the Ghadawal dispensary where she succumbed to her injuries, the officials said.