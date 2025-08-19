Female leopard found dead in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara district

Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Aug 19 (PTI) A female leopard was found dead inside a rock cave at Cauvery Wildlife Division in Hanur taluk of this district, officials said on Tuesday.

The leopard, aged approximately five/six years, was found dead at the Mekedatu forest area, of Hanur wildlife range, they said.

Citing preliminary findings, a senior forest officer said that the leopard was found dead inside the rock cave by the department staff while patrolling on August 17.

A post-mortem has been conducted and only the autopsy report, which is awaited, can ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

In July, a leopard's carcass was found at a stone quarry in an area near Kothalavadi village, which falls under the jurisdiction of BRT Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagara district.