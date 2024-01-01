Female leopard's carcass found in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) The carcass of a female leopard was found outside a village here on Monday morning, officials said.

The cause of death was not known immediately.

Range Officer, Social Forestry Division, Piyush Mohan said the leopard's carcass was found on a road outside Jar Kallia village under the Pilibhit range.

After receiving information about the incident, a Forest Department team reached the spot and sent the carcass for post-mortem examination, according to officials.

Anjani Srivastava, Sub-Divisional Officer, Social Forestry said the leopard is a female and was around eight months old.

The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, he said. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV