Female patient molested by staff at Delhi Cantonment Board hospital

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old female patient was allegedly touched inappropriately and locked in a washroom by a nursing staff at Delhi Cantonment Board Hospital in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The woman was allegedly molested on Wednesday when she was under observation in the ICU, they said.

A nursing staff of the hospital, who was on night duty, did inappropriate acts with her in a washroom and locked her inside it, an officer said.

The incident took place at 1.30 am, when the patient's attendant was away, he said.

The officer said the woman told her husband about the staff's misbehaviour and subsequently, police were called.

The victim was counselled and a case under appropriate section has been registered, he said.

Police are conducting raids to nab the accused, he added. PTI ALK VN VN