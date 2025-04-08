Female police constable found dead in Odisha's Balasore district

Balasore, Apr 8 (PTI) A female police constable was found dead in her quarters in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, an official said.

The body of Jasoda Das, 23, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in the morning, they said.

She was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was declared dead, they added.

It is suspected that she died by suicide over strains in her relationship.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that she was under mental stress for some period, and it might be the reason that led her to take her own life. However, an investigation is underway," SP Raj Prasad said.

She was a resident of Mandarpur village in Remuna police station area, he said.

She joined the service in 2023 and was working as a computer operator in the district police office, he added.