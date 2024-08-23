Female police officers could play key role in containing crime against women: Jharkhand chief secy

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary L Khiangte on Friday said female police personnel could play an important role in curbing crime against women, especially when the entire country was worried about the increase in such incidents.

Inaugurating the maiden State-Level Women Police Conference, he said the government was committed to solving the problems faced by women police personnel in the state.

"The entire society is worried about increasing crime against women. In this environment, the responsibility of the police personnel, especially women police personnel, becomes important. There is a need to consider the role of women police to prevent crime against women. There is a need to act promptly on the information of crime. Women police officers and personnel can play an important role in the investigation and gathering evidence," he said.

Khiangte said the government was determined to solve the problems of women police officers and personnel.

"The government will provide help on policy-making, basic amenities and infrastructure based on priority... Women police officers and personnel should get better facilities and security at the workplace," he said.

This two-day conference will help the government in making various decisions regarding the service and security of women police officers and personnel, he added.

The number of women police personnel in the state should be as high as possible, and it was being considered to increase it, Khiangte said.

He said that at present only 5 per cent of the total police force in the state is women.

Efforts were being made to increase this through recruitment, he added.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Anurag Gupta said that soon there will be a woman police officer in every police station.

Also, there will be women police station in-charges in city police stations, he added. PTI NAM SOM