Female shooter raped at Faridabad hotel, 3 arrested

Faridabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old female shooter at a hotel here, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered based on her complaint at the Sarai Khawaja police station and the accused – Satendra, Gaurav and the shooter’s female friend – were arrested from the hotel premises, officials said.

According to police, the woman shooter had come to Faridabad on Tuesday along with her friend to participate in a competition.

On Wednesday evening, after the competition her friend called Gaurav, an acquaintance living in Faridabad, requesting him to drop her at a metro station.

Gaurav arrived with his friend Satendra. After which the four decided to stay back in Faridabad and leave the next day, police said.

They later booked two rooms at a hotel, where they had a party in one of the rooms, police added.

The complainant alleged that around 9 pm, her friend went downstairs with Gaurav to bring some items, during which Satendra who was present in the room, raped her.

She said that after her friend returned, she informed another acquaintance about the incident, locked the accused inside the room and approached police.

A police team reached the hotel and arrested the three. They were produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said. PTI COR OZ OZ