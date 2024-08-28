Female SI injured as locals pelt stones during sealing drive in Delhi, one detained

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A female sub-inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) got injured during a sealing drive on Wednesday after locals got agitated and started pelting stones in central Delhi, officials said.

According to police, one person has been detained in connection with the incident, which took place at Katra in the DBG Road area.

Adequate police personnel were deployed for execution of the eviction order, they said.

People were evicted from three properties, the police said.

The sub-inspector suffered a mild injury on her head when the locals pelted stones at the authorities and the police and CRPF personnel, following which a legal action was initiated, they said.

A 24-second video making rounds on social media shows a few female CRPF personnel taking away the victim from the site. PTI NIT RPA