Female staff's suspicious death at private hospital triggers protest in UP; 3 policemen injured

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A group of locals vandalised a private hospital here on Friday following the death of a 22-year-old female staff, officials said.

Several people, including police personnel were injured in the incident, they said.

The incident that took place in Durgaganj of Raniganj area when the mob vandalized the hospital and pelted stones at the police, injuring the Deputy Superintendent of Police (RaniGanj) and two other officers, authorities said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Singh, said the female staff, Komal Saroj (22), who worked at a multi-specialty clinic in Durgaganj Bazaar, died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday evening.

The hospital management sent her body home without informing the authorities, triggering outrage among locals, he said.

Komal's mother, Heerawati, alleged that her daughter was gang-raped and killed, leading to violent protests on Friday, the officer added.

When police arrived at the scene, enraged villagers started pelting stones, injuring Circle Officer (RaniGanj) Vinay Prabhakar Sahni, Sub-Inspector Girja Prasad Singh, and Constable Kamlesh Yadav.

In her complaint, Heerawati accused six people, including Dr Amit Pandey, Sunil Kumar, Vidyasagar, Shahbaz, midwife Manorama Devi, and the hospital owner, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, of rape and murder, the SHO said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and initiated legal proceedings in connection with the incident is underway.