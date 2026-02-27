Female student expelled from MP college hostel for objectionable activities in front of peers

Indore, Feb 27 (PTI) A first-year student of Devi Ahilya University in Indore has been expelled from the hostel for allegedly engaging in objectionable activities in front of other girls, an official said on Friday.

Action was taken against her on the complaint of a first-year female student, who accused her of using objectionable items in the room and engaging in morally unacceptable activities during video calls, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai told reporters.

"Four other female students living in the hostel also made similar complaints against this student. The complaints also include that she was instigating other female students in the hostel to strike friendship with males through a mobile app," Singhai added.

The university formed a committee to investigate the complaints, and during a search, the hostel warden allegedly found objectionable items in the student's room, the VC said.

"After the investigation, we found that this student's stay in the hostel could cause serious problems for other female students. Therefore, it was decided to immediately expel the student from the hostel," he said.

Devi Ahilya University, established in 1964 by the state government, is located in western Madhya Pradesh. Nearly 200 colleges are affiliated to it.