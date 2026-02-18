Female student hangs herself after attempting class 12 Physics paper

Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The student, identified as Nikita Bansod (18), returned home in the Wadi area around 3.30 PM on Monday after appearing for the Physics examination.

"Later in the evening, when her brother and mother returned home, she was found hanging in her room. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK