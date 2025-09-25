Female student of engineering college in Bihar dies after 'fall' from terrace

Nalanda, Sep 25 (PTI) A female student of a government engineering college in Bihar's Nalanda district died after allegedly falling from the terrace of her hostel, after which her peers went on a rampage, damaging a police vehicle and vandalising the educational institute's property, officials said on Thursday.

Sonam Kumari, a student of Nalanda Engineering College in the Chandi area of the district, died after allegedly falling from the terrace of her hostel on Wednesday night, they said.

Alleging that the college authorities did not provide a vehicle to take Sonam Kumari to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment, the students went on a rampage and damaged a police vehicle and vandalised college property, officials said.

A purported video of police lathi charge of protesting students went viral on social media. However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Talking to reporters, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Hilsa, Amit Kumar Patel, said, "The case is being investigated from all angles, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. A written complaint has also been received from the family members of the deceased, which is being looked into. Appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation by the authorities." PTI COR SKS RG