Mamata’s bizarre lecture to female students: Do not venture out late at night

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged female hostel boarders, especially those from outside the state, to “avoid venturing out late at night,” a remark that drew sharp backlash for putting the onus on students instead of fixing law and order.

Speaking at the airport before leaving for north Bengal, Banerjee said students have the right to move freely but must follow hostel rules because police “cannot stand guard outside every home” or monitor everyone’s movements at night.

Her comments came two days after a second-year student from Odisha at a private medical college in Durgapur was allegedly gang-raped when she stepped out for dinner. Banerjee called the incident “shocking,” said three accused have been arrested, and promised that “nobody will be spared.”

Critics called the chief minister’s advice “bizarre” and “victim-blaming,” arguing that the state should guarantee safety in public spaces rather than lecture young women on curfews. Student groups and opposition leaders said the message shifts responsibility from the administration to the victim.

BJP leader and Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar accused Banerjee of abdicating responsibility.

Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal: Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar says, "Now the Chief Minister is saying that women should not go out at night. Does she want women to sit at home wearing burqas?" pic.twitter.com/8pwrRf2KLk — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

Banerjee also said the institution bears a share of responsibility and asked private colleges to ensure security within and around their campuses.