Female teacher killed after being hit by truck on way to school in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A female school teacher was killed and her colleague was injured after her scooter was hit by a speeding truck in the Hafizganj area here on Wednesday, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled after the incident, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said Rekha (45), a resident of Kohadapir, along with a male teacher Pramod Saxena (44) were heading to Kasturba Gandhi School to participate in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations when the accident took place.

"The collision occurred on a narrow culvert, causing the female teacher to be thrown from her scooter and tragically run over by the truck's rear wheel. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene," Mishra said.

The local police arrived at the spot and impounded the truck, he said.

The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital while Rekha's body was sent for postmortem, the ASP added.

The police said they have registered a case regarding the matter and initiated investigation.