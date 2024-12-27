Female tiger cub found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria (MP), Dec 27 (PTI) A female tiger cub was found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Friday.

Prima facie, the female tiger cub, aged around one-and-a-half years, died because of a fight between big cats. However, the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy report, Panpatha Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Forest, B S Uppal said.

The carcass of the female cub was spotted by a tourist in the BTR's Jagua beat on Thursday, after which he alerted the forest staff, he said.

"It appears that the cub died on Wednesday," the official said that post-autopsy, the last rites were performed of the animal as per the norms. PTI COR MAS NP