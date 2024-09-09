Ferozepur triple murder case: Police say Dildeep was prime target after 6 arrested in Maharashtra

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Investigation into the triple murder case in Ferozepur revealed that the primary target of shooters was Dildeep Singh, police said on Monday after six persons were arrested from Maharashtra in the case.

The shooting took place near a gurdwara in Ferozepur on September 3 in which Dildeep Singh, who had a criminal record, Jaspreet Kaur and Akashdeep died, while two others were injured.

Those arrested were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran, Prince of Kunde village in Ferozepur, and Ravinder Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Akshay and Rajbeer Singh, all residents of Basti Bagh Wali in Ferozepur.

At the time of the shooting, Dildeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Akashdeep and Harpreet were travelling in a car near Gurdwara Shri Akalgarh Sahib, Kamboj Nagar, Ferozepur City.

Jaspreet, accompanied by her brother and other relatives, was on her way to invite some people to her wedding next month when the assailants attacked them.

Anmolpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh were injured in the incident.

Assistant Inspector General, Anti-Gangster Task Force Gurmeet Chauhan said all the six arrested accused are being brought to Ferozepur.

All the accused persons will be produced before court to procure police remand for further questioning, they said.

A preliminary investigation carried out so far revealed that the murders were carried out due to personal enmity between Dildeep Singh and Buvnesh Chopra alias Ashish and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Mal.

Dildeep also had a previous criminal background, he said.

Operation 'Desert' to gather the leads from the scene of the crime and background of the deceased was launched and after meticulous investigations, police arrested accused Daljit Singh.

During interrogation, Daljit revealed that he was given the task of carrying out a recce of the victims and keeping a watch on their movements.

He said developing further leads, the AGTF tracked the movement of the suspects in the area of Nanded in Maharashtra and shared the inputs with central agencies and Maharashtra Police on the intervening night of September 6 and 7.

Following inputs, the Commissioner of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), alerted his teams.

In close coordination with Punjab Police, the Maharashtra Police were able to intercept a sports utility vehicle and detain the accused. PTI CHS RT