Ferry services from Sagar Island disrupted due to dense fog

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Ferry services from Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to Kachuberia were suspended on Tuesday due to dense fog causing inconvenience to pilgrims returning after the holy dip at the confluence of the Bay of Bengal and river Ganga.

Ferry services were also temporarily suspended for about five hours on Monday due to low tide in the Muriganga river, an official said.

However, services resumed Monday afternoon after the onset of high tide in the river, which was again suspended on Tuesday morning due to dense fog causing difficulty in navigation.

Nearly one crore pilgrims from across the country attended the Gangasagar Mela on Sagar Island and took a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti on Monday.

Pilgrims were transported to Sagar Island through 36 vessels, 100 launches, and six barges operating across 22 jetties.

To enhance visibility on the Muriganga river, 300 fog lights have been strategically installed.