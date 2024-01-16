Ferry with 350 pilgrims returning from Gangasagar stuck in sandbar; Navy, Coastguard rescue pilgrims

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) A ferry carrying around 350 pilgrims returning from the Gangasagar mela got stuck in a sandbar in the river Muriganga in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district while navigating through dense fog on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

The ferry was coming to the mainland from Sagar Island when it got stuck in the sandbar. Navy, Coastguard and NDRF personnel rescued the pilgrims using speed boats and hovercrafts, the official said.

Earlier ferry services from Sagar Island to the mainland were suspended on Tuesday morning due to dense fog causing inconvenience to pilgrims returning after the holy dip at the confluence of the Bay of Bengal and river Ganga.

On Monday also ferry service to the Sagar Island was disrupted for around six hours due to dense fog.

Advertisment

Nearly one crore pilgrims from across the country attended the Gangasagar Mela on Sagar Island and took a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti on Monday.

Pilgrims were transported to Sagar Island through 36 vessels, 100 launches, and six barges operating across 22 jetties.

To enhance visibility on the Muriganga river, 300 fog lights have been strategically installed. PTI dc RG