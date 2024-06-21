Fervour marks Yoga Day celebrations in TN, Union Minister Sanjay Seth participates in yoga session

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) The International Day of Yoga was observed with fervour across Tamil Nadu on Friday with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth leading the celebrations in Dhanushkodi.

Participating in a special yoga session organised by the Indian Coast Guard at Dhanushkodi in which IG Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard Region East took part, Seth said, “Yoga is a holistic practice that offers a comprehensive approach to enhance life’s quality by promoting physical & mental health.” Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who joined the 10th International Yoga Day function at Nehru Yuva Kendra auditorium, here, said "let's practice the art of yoga daily to keep our body and mind calm and happy." The Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai (DB Area) celebrated the 10th International Yoga day in a unique way with tri-services personnel, their families and Youth of NCC at Marina (INS Adyar) Beach, here. Lieutenant General K S Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area was the chief guest. Mrs Jasbir Brar, Zonal President AWWA enthusiastically took part in the event with over 300 soldiers, air warriors, sailors and their families in the well organised event at pristine surrounding and calming sound of waves at INS Adyar, extension of Marina beach, a release said.

The General Officer Commanding emphasised the significance of yoga and said it should be practised daily to develop a healthy mind, improve concentration and build a creative mindset.

Similar events were held at various places including the Regional Passport Office Chennai, The Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at Srinagesh Barracks, and the Ordnance Depot, Avadi, in collaboration with Brahma Kumaris.

Ahead of the celebrations, the National Institute of Siddha at Tambaram here initiated a two-day training programme for school students. “As per the direction of Director Prof Dr. R Meenakumari, International Yoga Day training has been successfully conducted for school-going children at Tambaram Municipal Higher Secondary School, Selaiyur, Chennai on June 19 & 20,” the NIS said.

The training was organized by the Nanju Maruthuvam department of the institute and it aimed at educating the students on the numerous benefits of practicing yoga.

The Southern Railway observed the 10th International Yoga Day through various events across the zone.

R N Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway inaugurated the yoga session at Railway Officers Club at Nungambakkam. Kaushal Kishore, Additional General Manager, and other officers and staff participated.

The participants demonstrated the 'asanas' specified in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) issued by the Ministry of Ayush.

"The participants practised some of the basic asanas enlisted in the Common Yoga Protocol such as Tadasana, Vrksasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Trikonasana, etc. with great zeal and enthusiasm. All the six divisions of Southern Railway and the Workshops of Southern Railway observed International Yoga Day," M Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, said in a release here. PTI JSP ROH