'Festival of the Arts' prioritises quality, not footfalls: IIC president Shyam Saran

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) With the 21st edition of "The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts" underway, IIC president Shyam Saran says the festival has always been about delivering thoughtfully curated, high-quality, and immersive experiences for audiences -- not chasing footfall numbers or competing with other festivals.
The marquee event on the city’s cultural calendar, which this year is centred on the theme of "Sā-Vanitā: Thus She Speaks", Saran says, consciously steers clear of mass crowds, aiming instead at audiences with a genuine appreciation for arts and culture.
"Our premises are limited. Our auditorium accommodates around 250-300 people, and for outdoor events, maybe 600-700 at a stretch. We don't want to go beyond those numbers.
"The idea is to bring together an educated audience that genuinely appreciates arts and cultural performances, rather than focusing on footfalls or competing with other festivals," Saran told PTI, underscoring the free-for-all festival’s unique non-commercial and non-competitive approach.
Taking place from October 10 to 14, the festival shines a spotlight on women’s voices, their multifaceted growth, and leadership across diverse fields.
Featuring a combination of talks, panel discussions, exhibitions, films, and cultural performances, the festival seeks to highlight the changing role and status of women in society.
“This year, we have focused on structuring the majority of our events around women’s contributions to India’s arts, literature, and national life, while also providing a platform for emerging artists and lesser-known regional traditions,” said the 79-year-old former diplomat, overseeing the festival for the third time under his tenure as the IIC president since 2022.
Among the highlights are the exhibition "Arundhati", celebrating the legendary Bengali actress and director, and a display of rare manuscripts from the royal libraries of Darbhanga and Nalanda, emphasising India’s rich literary heritage.
The visual arts programme also features "Forms in Continuum: Narratives in Modern Indian Sculpture", curated by DAG, showcasing works by women sculptors.
The performing arts lineup includes a Bharatanatyam recital by Malavika Sarukkai, Stree Ratnas -- a South Indian storytelling form celebrating women composers, classical Hindustani vocals by emerging artist Smriti Mishra, and a Kudiyattam enactment of "Emancipation of Ahalya" by Usha Nangiar.
Other performances include "Diva: The Triumph of Woman in Opera", presented by an all-women choral ensemble from the Neemrana Foundation, and "The Splendour of Malay Dance" by the ASK DANCE Company from Kuala Lumpur.
It also hosts a range of talks and panel discussions, including a keynote by acclaimed journalist and author Mrinal Pande on women’s evolving roles in society; panels on women in Indian media, architecture, and politics; and discussions with leaders from the Northeast on creating an equal world.
"Preparations for the festival typically start eight to nine months in advance, with a coordination committee comprising IIC leadership, program heads, publicity teams, and active members from the arts and cultural fields. We try to reach a consensus on the theme, build the calendar, and identify artists, exhibitions, and libraries that fit into the theme,” Saran explained.
The festival’s ever-popular film segment, curated by award-winning filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, presents a handpicked selection of films from India and around the world.
“We showcase old Bollywood classics and international gems by directors like Fellini and Scorsese, even films featuring Audrey Hepburn. These rarely screen in theatres today, and our curated lineup, guided by past audience favourites, is always a hit with fans of classical cinema,” said Saran.
Adding a flavorful dimension to the festivities, the festival’s "Celebrating Women Chefs" segment offers a culinary journey across India, from the spicy coastal dishes of Andhra curated by Chef Rekha Rigo to the rich textures of Bengali cuisine by Chef Samita Haldar.
The 'IIC Quarterly, Autumn 2025', featuring essays on topics ranging from India’s freedom struggle to regional travelogues, will also be released during the festival, adding a literary complement to the arts and cultural celebrations. PTI MG MAH MAH