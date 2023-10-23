Festival season: Punjab police's 'CASO' operation continues, frisking of people at bus stands

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police Monday carried out searches at over 150 bus stands across the state as it continued its special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the wake of the festival season.

The operation was conducted as part of the ongoing campaign to make Punjab safe and secure, an official statement said.

Police teams have rounded up 32 persons for questioning, while, four have been arrested during the operation.

The CASO, conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, was carried out from 12 noon to 2 pm simultaneously in all the 28 Police districts under which police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving at and departing from bus stands.

The statement said police teams have also rounded up suspicious people for verification.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who is monitoring the state-level operation, said all the police commissioners/senior superintendents of police were asked to properly cordon off and thoroughly search all the bus stands in their respective districts.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he added.

He said that as many as 233 patrolling parties, involving 3,000 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

Around 3,142 people were checked during the operation conducted at around 152 bus stands in the state, he added.

Police teams have also recovered Rs 15,000 suspected to be linked to drugs, 15 grams heroin, and 4kg poppy husk, besides illicit liquor from the accused persons.

Shukla reiterated that such operations would continue to ensure peace and harmony in the border state. PTI SUN TIR TIR