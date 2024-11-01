Festival season vehicle sales set new record in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The festival season vehicle sales have set a record with over 86,000 new vehicles being registered with the transport department of Delhi government ahead of Diwali, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to the official figures, more than 86,000 new vehicles were registered with the transport department last month up to October 30, earning a revenue of Rs 366 crore in the form of motor vehicle tax, they said.

However, as compared to four-wheelers, the sales of scooters and bikes went down during the festival sale rush.

The number of light motor vehicles sold, including cars and SUVs, stood at over 22,000 in October ahead of Diwali which was celebrated on Thursday.

Advertisment

The remaining around 56,000 vehicles sold were non-transport two-wheelers.

In 2023, the festival month of November recorded registration of 80,854 new vehicles, including over 57,000 non-transport two-wheelers and 18,635 cars, officials said. PTI VIT ARI