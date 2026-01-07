Festival to present collection of new Indian classical dance choreographies

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The upcoming "Festival of New Choreographies – Kala Yatra 2026" will present a curated collection of new classical dance choreographies, reflecting India’s enduring civilisational ethos through contemporary artistic expression.

Scheduled to take place on January 13, 14, 15, 28, and 29 at the Kamani Auditorium, the five-day cultural event will feature 10 eminent dance groups from across the country.

It is presented by the Department of Art, Culture & Language, Government of Delhi, NCT, in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD), also known as Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth, and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh.

The event will showcase productions exploring themes that have shaped India’s social consciousness across generations expressed through diverse classical dance forms.

“'Festival of New Choreographies' is not merely a cultural event, it is a civilisational dialogue. The 2026 edition is envisioned as a space where young and senior artistes alike engage deeply with India’s cultural inheritance, presenting narratives that speak both to timeless values and contemporary society," Mansingh said.

The festival will open with "Amrut-Manthan", a large-scale production directed and choreographed by Mansingh, performed by the repertory of CICD, followed by "Athijeevanam", directed by Guru T B Jagadeesan of the International Kathakali Centre, Delhi, centred on environmental preservation.

On January 14, the performances include 'Gauri' by Prof. Alekhya Punjala and Trishna repertory, and the Yakshagana production "Girija Kalyana" (Shiva–Parvati Vivaha) by Guru Keremane Shivananda Hegde. On the next day, "Karna – Bound by Fate" by Guru Vaibhav Arekar and Sankhya Foundation, and "Sita Bibaha Bihar" by Guru Bhabananda Barbayan will be showcased.

The festival later resumes on January 28 with "Duryodhana" by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and "Chakravyuha" by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, New Delhi.

The concluding day presents "Saugandhikaharnam" by Chidakash Kalalay Centre, Kolkata, and "Matrika" by the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Dance Troupe, Barasat.

Complementing the performances, the festival will host a pictorial exhibition tracing 49 years of CICD's journey, showcasing rare photographs and milestones from its legacy of training, research and socially engaged artistic practice.