Festival to promote Himachal's culture, tourism to be held in Dehra by year end

Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced that 'Dehra Utsav' would be celebrated by the end of this year to promote local culture and attract tourists.

Sukhu visited the Dehra Assembly Constituency to inspect land sites for various offices and development projects and instructed the district administration to speed up the process of identification of suitable land for the newly planned Superintendent of Police office and other offices in Dehra, a statement issued here added.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the fire station, SDM office, hospital, sericulture office and Government Senior Secondary Schools for boys and girls at Dehra and interacted with school students, the statement read.

He directed the teachers to inform them about current events or happenings in the state and the country regularly vis-Ã-vis raising concern over lack of general knowledge, it read.

The chief minister also emphasized exploring new opportunities to boost tourism in Dehra and nearby constituencies. He announced that 'Dehra Utsav' would be celebrated by the end of this year to promote local culture and attract tourists.

He instructed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board to conduct a survey addressing electricity issues in Dehra, considering the growing infrastructure needs for upcoming projects like the Central University Campus and an International-level zoo.

Sukhu asked officers to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for drinking water schemes in Muhal, Khabli, Shivnath, Dhawala, Rainta, Kariyada, and nearby villages. Similar reports should be prepared for Bilaspur, Guler, Nandpur, and Ludret areas of the Dehra constituency.

The chief minister said bus stands would be constructed at Khundiyan in Jawalamukhi and Dadasiba in the Jaswan Paragpur area to improve commuter facilities. An integrated sports stadium would also be constructed for Dehra to encourage youth participation in sports, thereby keeping them away from drug abuse, he added.