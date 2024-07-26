Festive atmosphere in Assam’s Charaideo as 'Moidams' make it to UNESCO list

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) A jubilant atmosphere enveloped Assam’s Charaideo district on Friday as UNESCO officially added ‘Moidams’ of the Ahom dynasty, the 600-year-old mould-burial system, to its World Heritage List.

The announcement was made during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, sparking widespread festivities in the region.

Cabinet Minister Jogen Mohan, dressed in traditional Ahom attire, joined the celebrations, singing and dancing with the crowd.

"This is a proud moment for Assam and the entire country. We are thrilled with this decision and extend our thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly over the past two years to make this dream come true," the minister said.

The unique pyramid-like burial mounds were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years between 1228 and 1826.

The state government had submitted a dossier to the Prime Minister in 2023 and he selected it among a list of monuments for submission as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

Members of local organisations as well as general public made a beeline to the 'Moidams', and participated in the celebration, with many bursting firecrackers outside the main entrance.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia, who represents neighbouring Nazira constituency, extended his gratitude to the present as well as previous governments for ensuring the inclusion of 'Moidams' among the World Heritage Sites.

"Exciting news! #Charideo, the sacred tombs of the Ahom People,is now a #UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrating Assam's rich cultural heritage," he wrote on X.

"Heartfelt thanks to the 'GoI' & 'GoA' for their efforts. Also, recognising the contributions of previous Govt's toward this achievement," the Congress leader added.

Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also welcomed the announcement and wrote on the micro-blogging site, "We are delighted at the recognition of the historic Chariadeo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The entire Assamese community is proud at this moment." All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya also expressed satisfaction at the recognition, especially with the 'Moidams' becoming the first in the cultural category to be included from the entire North Eastern region.

"Such recognition has once again established Assam on the world map. I extend my gratitude to each and everyone associated with ensuring this recognition," he wrote on X. PTI SSG SSG MNB