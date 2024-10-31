Festive colours faded due to BJP's anti-people policies: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the colours of festivals have faded due to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) anti-people policies.

Under the BJP rule, the phrase "expensive oil has drained the oil (life) out of people" has found a new relevance in today's era of "super inflation", he said.

According to BJP's economic model, price rises aren't driven by demand, but by unchecked profiteering, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

In a statement issued by the SP, Yadav claimed that BJP is known for both "profiteering" and "sack theft".

While the common man faces numerous difficulties in their daily lives, the government publishes large advertisements boasting of an unclear development, Yadav said, adding that in reality, if anything has grown in the state in the name of development, it's crime and criminals.

He added that while the BJP may set records with celebrations on Diwali, the reality is that most people in Uttar Pradesh are forced to live in darkness.

Many employees haven't received their salaries for months, with contract workers suffering the most, he said.

Yadav also said that BJP's governance has plunged the state into darkness, with people struggling due to a power crisis.

"Farmers haven't received payment for their sugarcane crop, nor has their income doubled. Young people face bleak prospects with no hope for food or employment," the SP chief said.

The BJP government's claims of investments worth millions are hollow, as it has failed to designate land for industrial development, he said, adding that the BJP makes empty promises, with no substantial basis behind its claims.

The former chief minister also said that in reality, the BJP government has blurred the nation's image this Diwali.

"Life and health have been entirely neglected. The message of this festival from the failing BJP government is that trusting them is a mistake," Yadav said.

The PDA (Samajwadi Party's reference to Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) is the only alternative for people's protection, Yadav added. PTI ZIR KIS ARI