Festive fervour grips Rajasthan on Diwali, devotees throng Govind Dev Ji temple

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) The festival of Diwali was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm across Rajasthan on Monday, with markets witnessing heavy footfall, temples drawing large crowds, and fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Markets remained vibrant until late at night on Sunday as people thronged to buy clothes, sweets, firecrackers and other festive items. Major commercial areas witnessed heavy traffic congestion, particularly in the walled city of Jaipur.

The walled city's prominent markets, including Kishanpole Bazaar, Chaura Rasta, Johri Bazaar and Tripolia Bazar, were adorned with elaborate decorations and festive lighting, which attracted large crowds. Markets outside the old city, such as MI Road, were also decorated.

A massive rush of devotees was witnessed at the historic Govind Dev Ji temple on Monday, where the administration organised special decorations from October 18 to 22. On Diwali, the deity Govind Dev Ji was adorned with a special golden 'Lappa' outfit and exquisite ornaments.

Considering the growing number of visitors during the holy Kartik month, the temple authorities had made changes to the Jhanki schedule to manage the crowd more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state. In a post on X, he urged citizens to support local products and celebrate an environmentally conscious Diwali.

"Heartfelt and auspicious wishes to all on the occasion of Diwali. Let us strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign by using indigenous products and honour the efforts of local entrepreneurs and artisans," he said.

He urged people to celebrate a clean, safe and pollution-free Diwali by using green firecrackers in the spirit of environmental protection.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place across the state, with heavy police deployment in key areas to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.