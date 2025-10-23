Festive rush being monitored at three levels for seamless crowd handling: Railway minister

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Passenger rush at stations during the festive season is being monitored at divisional, zonal and railway board levels to ensure efficient and seamless crowd handling, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Interacting with mediapersons in the War Room at the Rail Bhawan here, Vaishnaw said divisions and zones are keeping a real-time watch on passenger arrivals at stations with the help of CCTV cameras.

The war room at the Railway Board serves as a third level of monitoring.

He said prominent stations where heavy rush is expected are under constant observation, and whenever passenger gatherings increase, officials concerned take immediate action with additional crowd control measures.

Pointing towards a large monitor installed in the war room, Vaishnaw stated that all major stations can be monitored from the Rail Bhawan, and the running of special and other trains can also be reviewed in real time.

He stated that the permanent holding area at the New Delhi Railway Station has proved useful in handling rush and managing crowds during festivals.

"Seventy-six stations have been identified in 16 railway zones where permanent holding areas are either being constructed or will be constructed in the coming time," Vaishnaw said.

Some of these stations are Gaya, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Guwahati, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Mysuru.

When asked about reports of late running of special trains, Vaishnaw said only one train reached its destination six hours late in the past 24 hours, and senior officials of the Railway Board are continuously monitoring the status of the running of all special trains. PTI JP JP NSD NSD