Festive season: Delhi Police intensifies night patrolling, sets up more pickets to strengthen security at markets

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) In view of heavy footfall in markets during the festive season, the Delhi Police has taken several measures, including intensified night patrolling and setting up additional pickets, to maintain law and order, officials said on Thursday.

The steps are being taken at major markets and shopping centres in the national capital such as Lajpat Nagar market, Sarojini Nagar market, Connaught Place and Sadar Bazar, they said. The upcoming festivals include Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhat Puja.

"We have already intensified night patrolling in market areas, PCR (police control room) vehicles are on alert and additional police pickets have been installed. Police are keeping a strict vigil," a senior police official said.

The officials said additional police personnel and police mitras are being deployed to increase vigilance.

"Police personnel in plain clothes have already been deployed in markets for monitoring activities," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Special focus will be on weekends when footfall at markets and shopping centres is the highest, the officials said.

"We already have metal detectors at entry and exit points of major markets. Besides this, motorcycle patrol teams, PCR vans, women marshalls, and women staffers are always deployed," an official said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a terror suspect, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, and two of his associates belonging to an alleged ISIS-inspired module.

Alam was on the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency which had announced an award of Rs 3 lakh on information leading to his arrest after he escaped during a raid in Pune in July.

The Special Cell has said it had seized incriminating material, including chemicals used for IED fabrication, timers, remotes and batteries.