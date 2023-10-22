Festive season: Punjab Police conducts search operations at rly stations, markets

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) In view of the festive season, the Punjab Police has conducted special search operations at railway stations, markets and other public areas across the state, officials said on Sunday.

The operations were carried out on Saturday on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, they said.

Police teams also conducted checking of two-wheelers from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 506 police teams, involving more than 5,000 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at public places such as railway stations and markets.

More than 5,500 people were also checked during the operations conducted at railway stations and other places in the state, he said in a statement.

The special DGP said police teams detained eight people for questioning, while two were arrested.

Police checked 10,898 two-wheelers, of which 42 were impounded and owners of 699 fined, the statement said. PTI CHS ANB ANB