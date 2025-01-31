“Feudal mindset”: BJP on Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor lady’ remarks for Prez Murmu

New Delhi: Commenting on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament marking the commencement of the 2025 Budget Session, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi addressed the president as ‘poor lady’.

After the President's speech, Gandhi said that ‘poor lady’ President Murmu seemed "very tired” by the end.

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave from Parliament after President's address to the joint sitting on the first day of Budget Session 2025.





Social media users called the remarks disrespectful, especially given President Murmu's historic role as the first tribal woman to hold the office of the President of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Amit Malviya expressed outrage over what he perceives as an elitist attitude from the Congress party.

Taking to X, Malviya wrote, “Sonia Gandhi referring to the President as a ‘poor thing’ demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset. This is not the first time the Congress has ridiculed the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional office in the country.

“Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, who frequently flaunts a copy of the Constitution, has not even considered making a courtesy visit to the President.

“The Congress has no regard for Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution, constitutional values, or those from socially marginalized backgrounds—namely, Dalits, OBCs, and Tribals.”