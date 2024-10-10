Few coaches of goods train detach in UP's Gonda after cattle hit engine

Gonda (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Few coaches of a goods train got detached on the Gonda-Budhwal railway line here after stray cattle hit the engine, officials said on Thursday.

The coaches were joined in around half an hour, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday between Maijapur and Colonelganj railway stations, they added.

The train engine's hose pipe got unlocked due to the minor collision with the cattle, leaving behind some coaches, Girish Kumar Singh, regional manager of Railways, said.

The guard coach was in the coaches left behind and the driver stopped the train in emergency situation, Singh said.

The guard and the gate man immediately alerted the Colonelganj Railway Station and railway control command, he said.

Railway workers rushed to the spot on being informed. The team joined the separated coaches and sent the goods train off in around half an hour, the officer said.