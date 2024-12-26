Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect Sardar Manmohan Singh did: Priyanka

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents.

"Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

"He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics," she said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said he was "treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26. PTI ASK ZMN