Few police personnel injured in stone-pelting during anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) A few police personnel were injured after some local residents hurled stones at them during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in a slum area of Mumbai's Powai on Thursday, an official said.

Soon after the incident that occurred around 1 pm, the BMC stopped the anti-encroachment drive, the civic official said.

"Locals hurled stones at the policemen and the BMC team when an anti-encroachment drive was underway in Jai Bhavani Nagar of Powai," he said.

A few police personnel, who were providing security to the civic staff, were injured in the stone-pelting, the official added.

A video clip of the stone pelting incident has gone viral on social media, which shows a group of men and women hurling stones at the police and BMC staff. It also shows the police personnel trying to run away in a bid to save themselves from being hit by stones. PTI KK DC NP