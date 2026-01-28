Schools in Gurugram, Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails

New Delhi: Several schools in Gurugram and Chandigarh were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving bomb threat emails, prompting police to carry out security checks and suspend classes as a precautionary measure, officials said.

In Gurugram, multiple private schools received threat emails early in the morning, leading school administrations to activate emergency protocols and send students home. Police teams, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, reached the campuses and conducted thorough searches. No suspicious object was found during the initial checks, and officials said the threats appeared to be hoaxes, though investigations were continuing.

Some schools in Gurugram declared a holiday for the day, citing safety concerns and logistical challenges following the evacuations. School authorities informed parents through official communication channels and urged them not to panic.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, a few schools were also evacuated after receiving similar bomb threat emails, police said. Security personnel cordoned off the premises and carried out detailed searches of the educational institutions. Students and staff were safely evacuated, and security was stepped up around the affected schools.

Police in both cities said cyber units have begun tracing the origin of the emails to identify those responsible. Authorities urged schools and parents to remain vigilant while reassuring that standard operating procedures were being followed.

The incidents come amid a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools across the Delhi-NCR region in recent months, causing repeated disruptions and heightened security responses. Officials said investigations are underway to determine whether the latest threats are linked to earlier cases.