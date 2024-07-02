Few two-wheelers damaged as part of compound wall collapses

Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) A few two-wheelers were damaged after a part of a compound wall at a housing society in Thane city collapsed, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in Brahmand residential society around 11 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

"Some portion of the compound wall caved in, which damaged three two-wheelers parked adjacent to it," he said.

A nearby tree got uprooted to some extent, he said.

After being informed, the personnel of the fire brigade and the RDMC immediately rushed to the spot to take the necessary steps, according to him. PTI COR NP