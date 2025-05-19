Fewer teachers, more outsiders taking part in agitation outside Bengal education dept HQ: Mamata

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was not opposed to teachers protesting outside the state education department headquarters over demands for permanent reinstatement, but claimed that the agitation saw participation from several outsiders.

"I am not against any demonstration, but there is a 'Lakshman Rekha' (red line). I believe outsiders are involved. The number of teachers is fewer, while outsiders are more. Just as I don’t have the right to block anyone, no one has the right to block me either," the Chief Minister said at Kolkata airport before leaving for north Bengal on a three-day trip.

She condemned the breaking of the gate at Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters, and the forcible confinement of people inside the building during the protest.

"I have enough sympathy for them. I told them during our meeting that we will file a review petition in the Supreme Court. But the matter is sub judice, and we must follow the law. If the court accepts the petition, that will be good. Our lawyers will do everything to help them retain their jobs. But if the court rules otherwise, we have to abide by that," Banerjee said.

The CM urged the protestors to place their trust in the state government and as teachers, "they should have shown minimum respect and courtesy".

"Teachers should remain above politics and continue helping students and society. There are many who are still working, and we have no complaints against them — nor against those who are protesting," she said.

Banerjee expressed concern over incidents during the protest, including the alleged mistreatment of a pregnant woman and a student who injured herself while trying to leave the building.

"A pregnant woman wasn't allowed to go home. She and they complained of being trapped inside for 20 hours. An examinee, who was repeatedly saying that she wanted to go home, jumped off the building and injured in her legs. She is now hospitalised," Banerjee added.

Reiterating that the state had not stopped anyone’s salary — including those in Group C and D categories — the Chief Minister said she was disturbed by those allegedly "instigating" the teachers.

"We are bound by the court’s decision, but no one’s salary has been stopped. I do not know who is instigating the protest. Those who went to court caused this situation, and now they want to act like saviours. They did not lose their jobs because of us," she said.

Echoing the CM's views, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stressed the importance of non-violence in protests.

"Everyone has the right to protest — not just in Bengal, but across the country. I’m not demeaning their protest, and I don’t have the audacity to do that. But protests should not be given a political colour," the Diamond Harbour MP told reporters.

"I’ve seen footage of the gate being broken. I’m not blaming anyone, but protests should not turn violent. That destroys the essence of protest. Government property should not be vandalised," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee reiterated that the state government has shown its intent clearly.

"We’ve filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. The matter is sub judice. Trust the judicial process. I believe that sooner or later, there will be a verdict," he said.

The remarks came in the wake of violent clashes between protesting school teachers and police on Thursday evening, when demonstrators broke barricades and stormed the Bikash Bhavan premises.

The teachers have been demanding immediate steps for their permanent reinstatement, and that they should not be asked to appear for a fresh recruitment test after cracking the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) exams.

The Supreme Court had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-aided schools and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted". PTI SCH MNB