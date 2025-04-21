FHRAI announces its plans ahead of International Yoga Day

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) has announced its plans early for the International Yoga Day, with yoga retreats and "Harit Yoga" activities scheduled to be held, the Ayush Ministry said Monday.

A yoga retreat is scheduled for April 22 at Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi, Maharashtra, the ministry said in a statement.

The FHRAI Institute of Hospitality Management (FHRAI-IHM), Greater Noida is organising an event on April 29 to engage future hospitality leaders in the principles of yoga and sustainability.

Another event planned on May 17 at JW Marriott, Bangalore will be a gathering celebrating wellness in urban life through "a rich blend of yoga, dialogue, and community action".

The federation added in their announcement that these events are not just symbolic -- they represent FHRAI's steadfast commitment to supporting the Government of India's vision of a healthier, greener, and more mindful society, the statement said.

"Harit Yoga" activities are among the 10 signature activities being coordinated by the Ministry of Ayush in the run-up to this year's Yoga Day. Harit yoga refers to yoga practitioners going beyond regular sessions and engaging in activities like tree planting, beach clean-ups, and community-driven environmental efforts.